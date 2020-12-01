Here’s Why Ravens-Steelers Is Being Played Wednesday Afternoon

Football fans have been treated to games on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this year. You can now add Wednesday to the mix, thanks to the Ravens-Steelers game.

Ravens at Steelers was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night. Baltimore experienced a coronavirus outbreak within the organization last week, though. The NFL has been working around the clock to find a way to play the game.

The league has finally made a decision on when Baltimore and Pittsburgh will square off at Heinz Field. Ravens-Steelers will kickoff this Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC. We’d expect nothing less from the year 2020. But why such an early afternoon kickoff time?

NBC is scheduled to air the Rockerfeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony Wednesday night. The network is committed to airing the memorable tree lighting, meaning Ravens-Steelers had no other choice than to kickoff at 3:40 p.m. ET Wednesday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Another ultimate 2020 note: the Ravens-Steelers game is kicking off Wednesday at 3:40 pm because NBC wanted and was committed to broadcasting the 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday night, per sources. Tree lighting trumped football. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2020

Well at least we know where NBC’s priorities are. Who doesn’t love an awesome tree lighting during the holiday season?

Plus, we’ll now get some early afternoon football on a Wednesday. Looks like a win-win to us.

Luckily for the Ravens, both Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins will return for the Ravens on Wednesday. Both were placed on the COVID/reserve list a little over a week ago. Baltimore will still be without superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, though.

Ravens at Steelers kicks off this Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC. And if you’re so inclined, you can watch the beloved Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony right after.