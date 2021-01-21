Hue Jackson Reportedly Interviewed For Notable NFL Job

Hue Jackson has been out of the NFL since the 2018 season, but the former Cleveland Browns head coach might be on his way back.

The former head coach reportedly had an interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson, 55, reportedly interviewed earlier this week for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator job.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported the details.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers interviewed former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson earlier this week for the offensive coordinator position per a league source,” she reported.

The Steelers are reportedly expected to hire Matt Canada for offensive coordinator, though the hiring has not been made official.

From the Post-Gazette:

“A team source would only confirm to the Post-Gazette that Canada is “a candidate” for the position vacated when Fichtner was not rehired last week. Coaches and several offensive players have not been told if Canada, who turns 49 on Tuesday, will get the job, though the move would appear to be a logical one if the Steelers plan on Ben Roethlisberger returning for the 2021 season. “Canada would keep the offensive terminology the same, which would be important for Roethlisberger, who, at 39, would not have to learn an entirely new system.”

Jackson has already worked for the Browns and the Bengals. Now, he could be on his way to a third AFC North team.