Ian Rapoport Has Telling Update On Steelers Star T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury on Thursday night that prevented him from playing in the second half. Fortunately, his injury isn’t believed to be too serious.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the belief in Pittsburgh is that Watt tweaked his groin. With extended time off until the Steelers’ next game, he has a chance to suit up for Week 15.

“Steelers star pass-rusher TJ Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin last night, source said,” Rapoport wrote. “With extra time before they return to the field against the Titans on Dec. 19, Watt has a chance to be ready to go.”

Watt has already missed time this season due to a groin injury. The Steelers will have a better understanding of where he’s at from a physical standpoint when they start practicing next week.

#Steelers star pass-rusher TJ Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin last night, source said. With extra time before they return to the field against the #Titans on Dec. 19, Watt has a chance to be ready to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2021

When healthy, Watt has been the best defensive player in the NFL this season. He has 48 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles in 11 games.

If the Steelers are going to make a playoff run this season, they’ll need Watt to return from his groin injury awfully soon.

The bad news for the Steelers is Watt isn’t the only linebacker who suffered an injury on Thursday night. Alex Highsmith was ruled out in the third quarter due to a knee injury.