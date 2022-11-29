Injury Update For Steelers Running Back Najee Harris

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Earlier: Running back Najee Harris has scored the only touchdown of the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight, but we're not sure how much more work he'll get.

Harris, who has been dealing with a foot injury all season, just headed to the locker room shortly before halftime for further evaluation.

The 2021 first-round pick appeared to be limping and moving a bit gingerly before exiting the game.

Harris, who has had a subpar season up to this point, gained 35 yards on 10 carries in the first half. His six-yard touchdown run was the only time either team reached the end zone in the first two quarters tonight.

The Steelers currently lead the Indianapolis Colts 16-3 at halftime on ESPN.

We'll see if Harris plays a role after the break or if his night is over.

Update: Harris has officially been declared out with an abdominal injury.