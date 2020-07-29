The record-breaking NFL contracts just keep coming. On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Chargers awarded Joey Bosa the richest defensive end contract in the history of the league.

The contract extension comes just 13 days after Myles Garrett set the record with a five-year, $125 million deal from the Cleveland Browns. Before that, the Kansas City Chiefs handed quarterback Patrick Mahomes the richest contract in American sports history.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension. The deal includes $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 guaranteed overall.

Following the new deal, players from around the NFL decided to give their thoughts. Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt knows who is about the get paid next – his younger brother.

He added three eyes emojis and sent the message to Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Check it out.

The younger Watt has blossomed into one of the best defensive end/outside linebackers in the NFL over the past three seasons.

During the 2019 season, he was squarely in the Defensive Player of the Year race after recording 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles.

In three seasons with the Steelers, Watt has 34.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 15 forced fumbles.

Although he technically has two years left on his rookie contract, Watt is due for a massive payday in the next few seasons.