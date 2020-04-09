Bill Cowher Names ‘Good Fit’ For QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston finds himself without a team, after being the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

After a historically turnover prone season, the Buccaneers leapt at the chance to sign Tom Brady. Winston threw for over 5,100 yards and 33 touchdowns in his first and only year in Bruce Arians’ system. 30 interceptions and a record seven interceptions for touchdowns made it hard to commit to him as the long term answer.

It seems very unlikely that Winston will walk into another starting job. There are very few opportunities for quarterback battles out there. Many have suggested he should look at former NFC South rival Teddy Bridgewater’s pathway to starting with the Carolina Panthers, and find a good opportunity behind an established starter in a good system.

One that has been floated is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Winston has been compared to Ben Roethlisberger in the past, and that job could open in the next few years. One person who thinks it could be a fit: former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher.

First Call by @TimBenzPgh: Bill Cowher endorses idea of Jameis Winston to #Steelers; Antonio Brown has new agent https://t.co/Ud9z1eDFSy — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) April 7, 2020

Cowher appeared on WFAN’s Boomer and Gio, where he gave the idea his endorsement. He believes that after a year or two under Roethlisberger, Winston could be an option to take over.

Of course, the idea doesn’t come without a few caveats. From Cowher, via CBS Sports:

“I think Jameis Winston could be a good fit if he’s willing to accept that one year sitting behind Ben, or maybe two years,” Cowher continued. “I just think that that would be the biggest obstacle to overcome, is for Jameis to just sit there and not think that he has a chance to compete for the job and to take a minimal salary, because that’s basically what he’s gonna have to take to go to Pittsburgh … So, I just don’t know if that fit will happen right now just because the timing of it.”

Based on last season, Jameis Winston would likely be a big QB2 upgrade for Pittsburgh. Whether he’s willing to accept that role is a major question.

