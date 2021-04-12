James Conner Reportedly Visiting With NFC Team Monday

After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, James Conner is now a free agent and still trying to find a team. But he could have his eyes on a rising team in the NFC.

According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, Conner is visiting the Arizona Cardinals today. Arizona hasn’t settled on a starting running back for 2021 after letting Kenyan Drake walk in free agency. Drake has since signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“RB James Connor heading to Cardinals for a visit today,” Glazer wrote. “One of top free agents still on market.”

The Cardinals have been on a spending spree this offseason, adding AJ Green, JJ Watt, Malcolm Butler and others. But they still have plenty of cap space to spare.

Adding Conner would give the Cardinals a versatile receiving threat out of the backfield. With the offense they’re assembling, he could be incredibly useful.

In four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Conner had 2,302 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. He added another 124 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Conner made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after recording over 1,400 yards from scrimmage with 13 total touchdowns.

James Conner rose to national prominence in 2015 when he was still at Pitt and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer. Fortunately Conner underwent treatment and announced that he was cancer-free in 2016.

