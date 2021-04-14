On Tuesday morning, the Arizona Cardinals bolstered the team’s offense by signing veteran running back James Conner.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Conner signed a one-year contract. The deal will pay the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back a fully-guaranteed $1.75 million plus a $500,000 signing bonus.

Conner hasn’t played football for a non-Pittsburgh team in eight years. After a standout collegiate career with the Pitt Panthers for four years, he landed with the Steelers for four more years.

On Tuesday night, he had a message for the fans of both Pittsburgh teams.

“No one more grateful for the city of Pittsburgh than me,” Conner said in a statement on Twitter. “The last 8 years been building and molding me into the man I am today. Excited for what’s ahead but truly thankful for all the love and support during my best moments and most difficult times. S/o to everyone who represented that #30 jersey with pride and as a symbol of strength. It’s all love forever. ”

Conner became a household name in Pittsburgh – and around the country – with a stellar performance during the 2014 season at Pitt. After rushing for over 1,700 yards, he suffered a knee injury heading into the 2015 season.

He was eventually diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during his rehab process. After battling cancer for a year, he made an incredible return to the field in 2016 – rushing for over 1,000 yards.

The Steelers made sure not to let him out of the city by drafting him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. After four more years in Pittsburgh, Conner is finally leaving the Steel City.