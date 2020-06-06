This has been an incredibly tough year for the sports world due to the overall lack of good news over the past few months. On Saturday, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner tried to change the mood by sharing a heartwarming video on his Twitter account.

Conner has been a fan favorite in the NFL ever since the Steelers drafted him back in 2017. He received a ton of support throughout his battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and the fact that he has gone on to be a successful athlete just shows his toughness.

We’re still a few months away from watching Conner making impact plays for the Steelers on a weekly basis. Nonetheless, he made the entire city of Pittsburgh rejoice this afternoon.

Earlier today, Conner surprised his father with a new truck. His father’s reaction was caught on camera and it’s absolutely priceless.

Here’s the video going viral on social media:

Bought my pops a truck! He was hype 😂🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/QSrH2bdiTS — James Conner (@JamesConner_) June 6, 2020

Conner’s father was so surprised by his son’s gesture that he couldn’t stop laughing out of sheer excitement.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the Steelers, it’s impossible to dislike this video. The bond between Conner and his father is clearly special, and this tear-jerking video just puts their relationship on full display.

If Conner has a great season this fall, the former third-round pick could be in line for a lucrative contract. Then he could treat himself to a nice vehicle – of course, that’s if he wants to.