James Conner Update: Star RB Has Helmet Off On Sideline

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back James Conner has shown he can be an effective player in the NFL. The issue for him is staying on the field.

Conner has missed 11 games the last three seasons due to injury, and he’s been banged up in tonight’s season opener against the New York Giants. The veteran back had to have his ankle re-taped in the first half and has been MIA in the second.

Officially, Conner was declared questionable to return with an ankle injury moments ago. However, he reportedly doesn’t have his helmet with him on the sideline.

In the meantime, Benny Snell Jr. has assumed the No. 1 ball carrier duties.

Running back James Conner (ankle) return is questionable. #Steelers — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 15, 2020

James Conner's helmet is gone. Doesn't look like he's coming back in. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 15, 2020

Conner’s absence is no doubt frustrating not just Steelers fans, but any fantasy football players who have him in their lineups.

We’ll see post-game what Mike Tomlin has to say about Conner’s condition, and his status is certainly worth monitoring throughout the week.