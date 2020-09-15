The Spun

James Conner Update: Star RB Has Helmet Off On Sideline

James Conner running the ball for the Pittsburgh Steelers.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 04: Running Back James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back James Conner has shown he can be an effective player in the NFL. The issue for him is staying on the field.

Conner has missed 11 games the last three seasons due to injury, and he’s been banged up in tonight’s season opener against the New York Giants. The veteran back had to have his ankle re-taped in the first half and has been MIA in the second.

Officially, Conner was declared questionable to return with an ankle injury moments ago. However, he reportedly doesn’t have his helmet with him on the sideline.

In the meantime, Benny Snell Jr. has assumed the No. 1 ball carrier duties.

Conner’s absence is no doubt frustrating not just Steelers fans, but any fantasy football players who have him in their lineups.

We’ll see post-game what Mike Tomlin has to say about Conner’s condition, and his status is certainly worth monitoring throughout the week.


