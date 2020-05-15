James Harrison Clarifies Mike Tomlin, “Envelope” Comment

Earlier this week, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison made headlines with a comment he made about head coach Mike Tomlin.
Harrison recounted his hit on former Cleveland Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi in 2010. The hit resulted in a $75,000 fine that was later reduced to $50,000.
When talking about the hit, the former Steelers linebacker let something slip. He said Tomlin handed him an “envelope,” though he did not say what was in the envelope.
With no other details, the public immediately suggested Tomlin paid Harrison for taking the wide receiver out of the game. The story went viral, with some suggesting the NFL should investigate the alleged incident.
After the story grew legs of its own, Harrison took to Instagram to clear the air. He clarified that Tomlin never paid him to hurt players or put a bounty on players during their time together in Pittsburgh.
“Wow y’all really comparing what I said to BOUNTYGATE?!? Mike T. Has NEVER paid me for hurting someone or TRYING to hurt someone or put a bounty on ANYBODY!” Harrison said on Instagram.
Wow y'all really comparing what I said to BOUNTYGATE?!? Mike T. Has NEVER paid me for hurting someone or TRYING to hurt someone or put a bounty on ANYBODY! If you knew the full story of what happened back then you'd know that BS fine for a Legal Play wasn't even penalized during the game. The league was getting pressure because the first concussion lawsuits were starting and they had to look like they cared about player safety all of a sudden. Before that they had been SELLING a photo of THAT SAME PLAY FOR $55 on the NFL website with other videos of the NFL'S GREATEST HITS that the league Profited On back then. When the league had to start pretending like they cared about player safety they took all those things down off their website and they started fining guys ridiculous amounts for the same plays they used to profit off of. EVERYBODY knew it – even these same media people and all the fans that were sending money to me and the team to cover the fine. AGAIN AT NO TIME did Mike T. EVER suggest anybody hurt anybody or that they'd be rewarded for anything like that. GTFOH with that BS!!! #receipts
Steelers president Art Rooney II commented on the alleged incident earlier this week.
“I am very certain nothing like this ever happened,” Rooney said, via Pro Football Talk. “I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”
The NFL has not commented on the alleged incident.