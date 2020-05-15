James Harrison Clarifies Mike Tomlin, “Envelope” Comment

Earlier this week, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison made headlines with a comment he made about head coach Mike Tomlin.

Harrison recounted his hit on former Cleveland Browns receiver Mohamed Massaquoi in 2010. The hit resulted in a $75,000 fine that was later reduced to $50,000.

When talking about the hit, the former Steelers linebacker let something slip. He said Tomlin handed him an “envelope,” though he did not say what was in the envelope.

With no other details, the public immediately suggested Tomlin paid Harrison for taking the wide receiver out of the game. The story went viral, with some suggesting the NFL should investigate the alleged incident.

After the story grew legs of its own, Harrison took to Instagram to clear the air. He clarified that Tomlin never paid him to hurt players or put a bounty on players during their time together in Pittsburgh.

“Wow y’all really comparing what I said to BOUNTYGATE?!? Mike T. Has NEVER paid me for hurting someone or TRYING to hurt someone or put a bounty on ANYBODY!” Harrison said on Instagram.

Steelers president Art Rooney II commented on the alleged incident earlier this week.

“I am very certain nothing like this ever happened,” Rooney said, via Pro Football Talk. “I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”

The NFL has not commented on the alleged incident.