James Harrison Makes Potentially Troubling Mike Tomlin Admission

James Harrison’s hit on former Browns’ receiver Mohamed Massquoi in 2010 still stands as one of the most vicious football hits of all-time. Harrison recently recounted the experience during a podcast.

Harrison’s hit will always be remembered. But the Steelers’ linebacker paid the price for it as the NFL fined Harrison $75,000 back in the day. It was quite the hefty fine for 10 years ago.

While recounting the experience on a Barstool Sports podcast, Going Deep, Harrison may have let something slip that he shouldn’t have. The former Steelers linebacker admitted after the fine, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin handed him “an envelope.”

Harrison never goes into detail as to what was inside the envelope. But it’s clear he’s implying Tomlin either covered the charge of the fine or paid him a bonus for the big hit. Either would be a troubling situation. Harrison explains the ordeal in the video below:

This is a potentially troubling look for Tomlin – and it would come as no surprise if the NFL were to investigate. The league doesn’t take lightly matters of off-the-book payments made to players after fines resulting from big hits. The Saints’ bounty scandal was one of the biggest in recent NFL history.

But then again, it doesn’t appear Harrison had any intent to actually injury the Browns’ receiver 10 years ago. The hit was just an unfortunate side of the brutality of football.

It’ll be interesting to see how Harrison, Tomlin and the Steelers address this moving forward.