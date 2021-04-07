Steelers Announce Signing Of Former Notre Dame Standout LB

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another talented defender to the roster on Wednesday afternoon by announcing the signing of former Notre Dame linebacker, Jamir Jones.

Jones spent last summer in Houston, after signing with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft. He was released prior in July, prior to the start of the regular season.

But, the Steelers will give Jones another opportunity, and a special one at that. In Pittsburgh, Jamir will get to reunite with his brother, Jarron. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Jarron has served primarily as a practice squad offensive lineman for the Steelers.

Jamir caught the attention of Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh front office at Notre Dame’s Pro Day in March, where he worked out, alongside the 2021 NFL Draft hopefuls. He impressed the Steelers leadership and will now get another opportunity in the league.

Jones should provide the Steelers with much-needed depth at outside linebacker, behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. After an accomplished four years at Notre Dame, the 22-year-old is hoping to get back on the field full time.

Jones appeared in 55 games in four years in South Bend. His most impressive season came in 2019, when he made 11 appearances and tallied 50 tackles, 7.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

When Jamir signed his first contract with the Texans, Jarron Jones was obviously excited. Now, the two will get the chance to practice and play on the same team.

“I am very proud of him,” Jarron Jones said in 2020, per the Steelers. “He had a very different career. He switched positions his junior year. That was his year to compete at linebacker and they switched him to defensive end. It was a selfless move by him. He just worked and learned and caught up. He was supposed to redshirt and started last four or five games and made the most of his opportunity. He didn’t have a lot of college film and for him to make it on the roster I have the utmost respect for him. He grinded.”