Jay Glazer Quote About Ben Roethlisberger’s Offseason Training Plan Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger has had a busy offseason rehabbing from the elbow injury that cost him almost all of the 2019 season.

Roethlisberger is aiming to reward the Steelers’ faith in him. The team is banking on Big Ben returning to form and making good on a contract that has him locked in for the next two seasons.

While we’ve seen Ben post videos of him throwing this offseason, we haven’t seen what other workouts he’s done. Perhaps that’s because he’s not doing many of them, which The Athletic’s Jay Glazer seems to indicate is likely the case.

In his most recent Q&A mailbag, Glazer was asked about the Steelers’ chances is Roethlisberger was back to “85 percent fitness.” The NFL insider’s response was pretty telling.

“There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger,” Glazer wrote. “His idea of a great off-season workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf and drinking beer.”

Now, we’re thinking Glazer was being a little tongue-in-cheek here with his answer. No one is going to confuse Big Ben for an Adonis, but Glazer is probably exaggerating things a bit.

Then again, even if he’s telling the truth, Steelers fans won’t care what he looks like if he returns and resumes playing well.