Jeff Saturday Has Blunt Response To Ben Roethlisberger Suggestion

A lot of people think it’s time for the Steelers to move on from Ben Roethlisberger just four games into the 2021 season. ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday disagrees.

Another ESPN employee, Dan Orlovsky, called for the Steelers to bench Big Ben on Tuesday morning. Saturday then came rushing to the veteran quarterback’s defense.

Saturday believes benching Roethlisberger would be a disgrace and a drastic sign of disrespect.