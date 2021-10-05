The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jeff Saturday Has Blunt Response To Ben Roethlisberger Suggestion

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

A lot of people think it’s time for the Steelers to move on from Ben Roethlisberger just four games into the 2021 season. ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday disagrees.

Another ESPN employee, Dan Orlovsky, called for the Steelers to bench Big Ben on Tuesday morning. Saturday then came rushing to the veteran quarterback’s defense.

Saturday believes benching Roethlisberger would be a disgrace and a drastic sign of disrespect.

“This is a Hall of Fame QB, Bro! We are four weeks into the season and you’re sitting him?! I don’t even understand your thought process. … You do not bench Ben Roethlisberger!,” Saturday said during ESPN’s Get Up.

It’s a bit too early to consider benching Ben Roethlisberger. We’re just four games into the 2021 season.

The other issue at hand is the Steelers’ quarterback situation behind Roethlisberger. Mason Rudolph isn’t a future superstar. And Dwayne Haskins is a project.

If the Steelers were really serious about moving on from Big Ben, they’d might want to consider exploring the trade market. There’s plenty of serviceable quarterbacks, like Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew, sitting on the bench right now. Trading for one would help the transition from Roethlisberger to whoever’s next.

Mike Tomlin isn’t going to move on from Roethlisberger anytime soon, though. He told reporters on Tuesday that Big Ben is the best fit for the Steelers’ current offense.

The Pittsburgh Steelers is Roethlisberger’s team until told otherwise.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.