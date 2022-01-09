Jerome Bettis Has A Prediction For Ben Roethlisberger Today

Today is likely to be the final regular season game for Ben Roethlisberger in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. Obviously, he’d like to go out on top.

Former teammate Jerome Bettis is banking on it. “The Bus” officially predicted on Twitter that Big Ben will lead the Steelers to a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

“This could possibly be Big Ben’s last game in a Steelers uniform so he needs to be today’s game breaker and get the job done for his team!” Bettis wrote. “I’m predicting he will and the black and gold come out of Baltimore with a W!”

A victory this afternoon in Baltimore would keep Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes alive. To make the postseason, the Steelers need to beat the Ravens, have the Jaguars upset the Colts and have tonight’s Chargers-Raiders game not end in a tie.

So far, they are holding up their end of the bargain with a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. Roethlisberger has not done much though, completing 6-of-8 passes for just 39 yards and throwing an interception.

Elsewhere, the Jaguars lead the Colts 7-3 in the second quarter. If Jacksonville can pull that off, it would qualify as a massive shocker.