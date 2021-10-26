Jerome Bettis Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Speculation

Ever since the Green Bay Packers faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 3, Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the Steel City.

During this Tuesday’s edition of The Herd on FS1, former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis was asked about the possibility of Rodgers ending up on the Steelers.

Bettis revealed that he could see Pittsburgh making a run for Rodgers because it needs to take advantage of its Super Bowl window. While there are some concerns about the Steelers’ offense, there’s no question that Mike Tomlin’s defense is elite.

“I can see it,” Bettis told Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd. “And the one reason why I can see it is every team has a championship window. This defense is a championship defense. Unfortunately, the window will close eventually. They still have a three-year window, I would think, in terms of having a championship-caliber defense.”

Is Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh a real possibility? @JeromeBettis36 weighs in: "I can see it. Every team has a championship window. This defense is a championship defense." pic.twitter.com/bJBvwkbYMM — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 26, 2021

Cowherd agreed with this take from Bettis, which makes sense because he’s been advocating for Rodgers to join the Steelers for the past few weeks.

“What Pittsburgh has always is what Green Bay almost never does: a great defense,” Cowherd explained two weeks ago. “The only time Aaron has had one [a great defense], they were ranked No. 2 team in the league and he won a Super Bowl. It’s going to happen, I really do. I think Pittsburgh is the No. 1, Denver is a shaky No. 2, and that’s it.”

It would be really fun to see what Rodgers can do in Pittsburgh, especially with a championship-caliber defense by his side.