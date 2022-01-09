Jerome Bettis Reacts To Steelers’ Huge Win On Sunday

Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis is fired up after the Steelers got a gigantic win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Right after kicker Chris Boswell kicked the game-winner, Bettis tweeted out how great of a team win it was for the black & gold.

Huge team win for @steelers!! — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 9, 2022

This win could’ve reminded Bettis of how his final season went down. Pittsburgh needed a win in its regular-season finale in 2005 to get into the dance and it did just that.

After the Steelers got in, they ran the table and won the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. History is unlikely to repeat itself, but anything is possible.

Pittsburgh only needs the L.A.-Las Vegas game tonight to not tie and it will get the seventh and final playoff spot. If that happens, the Steelers will go to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drove the Steelers down the field in overtime for the win, and it couldn’t have been any more poetic.

He played his first game in Baltimore for the Steelers in 2004 which ended in a loss. His last game there will end with a win which also knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs.