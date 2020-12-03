Another week, another win for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Wednesday afternoon, the top team in the AFC took care of business against the Baltimore Ravens to improve their record to 11-0.

The Steelers have been outstanding on both sides of the ball this season. Ben Roethlisberger has turned back the clock, throwing for 2,800 yards and 25 touchdowns, and the defense has looked really sharp up to this point.

Pittsburgh is still a long way from completing its pursuit of perfection, but current and former NFL players have taken notice of their dominance. This includes former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis.

After yesterday’s win over the Ravens, Bettis tweeted “11-0! Another W for the Steelers!”

11-0!! Another W for the @steelers!! — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 2, 2020

Mike Tomlin didn’t sound very happy about his team’s performance on Wednesday, but the Steelers should feel good about where they stand right now.

The Steelers are the 12th team since the NFL merger to start 11-0. Nine of the previous 11 teams made it to the Super Bowl, and five of those 11 teams won a title.

Sure, there’s still plenty of work left to be done in the Steel City. However, the Steelers have history on their side this season. Let’s not forget they also have a Hall of Fame quarterback and ferocious defense.

Pittsburgh will take on Washington next Monday as it tries to keep its perfect record intact.