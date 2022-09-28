Jets Make Decision On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The New York Jets should have a different quarterback under center this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moments ago, head coach Robert Saleh announced that Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play.

Wilson suffered a knee injury during the preseason, forcing him to miss the first three games of the regular season. Joe Flacco started during Wilson's absence.

After a disappointing Week 1 performance, Flacco led the Jets to a comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. He finished that game with 307 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Flacco and the rest of the offense came out flat in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. On the bright side, Wilson's return should give the offense a spark.

Wilson, 23, is expected to be the franchise quarterback in New York. He'll now have the chance to showcase what he's made of for the rest of the year.

As for Flacco, he's willing to accept whatever role the coaching staff hands him.

"We'll see. You guys know more than I do," Flacco said, via ESPN. "I'm going to keep my head down and keep working, doing all I can for this team in whatever role that may be."

Wilson finished his rookie season with 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. With a better supporting cast around him, he should have a much better year.