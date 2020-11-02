Jets, Steelers Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The NFL’s 2020 trade deadline is less than 48 hours away and we have some movement on Sunday night.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets have agreed to a Sunday night trade.

According to the NFL Network insider, the Steelers are trading for Jets linebacker Avery Williamson. The 28-year-old linebacker has been with the Jets since 2018. He previously played for the Tennessee Titans and was a fifth round pick out of Kentucky in 2014.

Pittsburgh is reportedly sending a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to New York for Williamson and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Linebacker is a position of need for the Steelers and they’ll look to Williamson to give them some depth at the position.

The Steelers are the NFL’s lone undefeated team following Sunday’s big win over the Ravens. Pittsburgh improved to 7-0 on the season with a last-second win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear following the game that the Steelers’ defense fears no one – including Lamar Jackson.

“We have respect for him, but we don’t fear him,” the Steelers head coach said.

Now, the Steelers have even more weapons to work with on defense.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday.