JJ Watt Posts An Awesome Photo Before Texans-Steelers

Houston Texans star defensive lineman J.J. Watt shared a pretty awesome photo from the field hours before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers this morning.

J.J.Watt will be facing his two brothers, T.J. and Derek Watt, in this afternoon’s Houston Texans-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

T.J. Watt is a standout linebacker for the Steelers, while Derek Watt is a fullback.

J.J. Watt and his two brothers took a photo on the Heinz Field turf a couple of hours before kickoff on Sunday morning.

“Started in the backyard…” J.J. Watt tweeted.

Started in the backyard… pic.twitter.com/PsjsdC7XbP — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 27, 2020

NFL.com had some details on the rarity of a three-brother game:

J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt will be the fourth known trio of brothers to play at least one game together in NFL history. The first to do it were the Nesser brothers in 1920, when Frank and Ted of the Columbus Panhandles played against their sibling Al of the Akron Pros. Brother Fred would eventually join the Panhandles and take part in the same matchup the following season for the only game to feature four brothers. The Rooney brothers — Bill, Cobb and Joe — played together in 1924 for the Duluth Kelleys and would share the field three other times throughout the decade.

This has to be a pretty special moment for the Watt family.

Houston and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.