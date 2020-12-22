JJ Watt Reacts To Brother Derek’s Injury Scare

The NFL world was shaken when Steelers fullback Derek Watt took the worst of a nasty collision on Monday Night Football.

During a punt, the Pittsburgh special teamer collided with the knee of the Cincinnati Bengals returner. Unfortunately, he stumbled and went in helmet-first. After the pair collided, he looked immediately dazed.

Thankfully, Watt walked off the field with the help of his teammates. He was then taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

An outpouring of support flowed in on Twitter following the scary moment.

Even J.J. Watt, Derek’s brother went on social media to send out a message of his own. The star Texans defensive end reassured fans that his brother would be fine, but was clearly upset by the event.

“Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns,” JJ Watt tweeted on Sunday night.

Worst feeling you can ever have watching a football game. Sounds like he’s going to be alright thankfully. Thank you for all the thoughts & concerns. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 22, 2020

At this point it looks like Derek will be ok, but he’ll likely miss the remainder of the game.

Over the last decade, the Watts have established themselves as an impressive sibling trio in the NFL. Both J.J. and T.J. have been named First-Team All-Pro, while Derek remains a valuable utility man. The three remain extremely close despite having been on different teams for much of their lives.

While Derek Watt recovered, the Steelers struggled to gather any momentum in the first half. With just two minutes to go in the first half, Ben Roethlisberger had completed just six passes for seven yards. He also threw a bad interception and lost a fumble.

The Bengals led by three scores and looked fully in control of the game going into halftime.