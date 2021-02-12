Look: J.J. Watt’s Latest Social Media Post Has Steelers Fans Buzzing

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL world this Friday morning, releasing J.J. Watt from his contract. For the first time in his illustrious career, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will hit the open market.

It’s way too early to determine where Watt will take his talents to next. However, the betting odds currently list the Pittsburgh Steelers as the favorites to land the All-Pro defensive end.

A potential pairing between Watt and the Steelers would reunite him with his brothers, TJ and Derek. They’re already on the roster and wouldn’t mind playing alongside their older brother.

The Steelers won’t be the only team linked to Watt this offseason, but he certainly added fuel to that fire by posting a picture of him working out with TJ and Derek on his Instagram story.

Watt’s post included the following caption: “The work always comes first.” It doesn’t sound like much, but it’s enough to get Steelers fans amped up before the weekend.

Check it out:

Honestly this could just end up being a whole lot of nothing, but the Steel City would certainly welcome Watt with open arms.

The odds of this Instagram story being a hint as to where Watt is heading to next are pretty slim. This isn’t the first or last time we’ll see all three Watt brothers working out together.

Do you think Watt will join forces with his brothers in Pittsburgh?