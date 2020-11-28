Joe Haden Has Another Message For The Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to play each other two nights ago on Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, the Ravens are dealing with a significant COVID-19 outbreak within the organization. Baltimore has placed at least 18 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The Ravens announced the organization punished a staff member for not wearing his mask and following the team’s COVID-19 protocols. According to multiple reports, it was a strength coach who failed to report symptoms and follow protocol that led to the outbreak.

That led Steelers star corner Joe Haden to call out the coach. He suggested the coach’s name should be released because the players’ names are released when they test positive.

Just a few days later, he sent another message.

“You don’t get DISCIPLINED for catching COVID-19 you get DISCIPLINED for being reckless and spreading it throughout your organization,” Haden said on Twitter.

It’s an interesting message from Haden considering the Steelers are dealing with their own COVID-19 issues.

Pittsburgh placed several players including running back James Conners and defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this weekend.

Tuesday night’s game between the Steelers and the Ravens appears to be in jeopardy as well. With both teams dealing with COVID-19 issues, it might not be played at all.

The NFL hasn’t been willing to institute a Week 18. However, the league might not have a choice at this point.