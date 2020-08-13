Joe Haden’s Agent Releases Statement On Adam Jones Incident

The NFL is never lacking for off-the-field drama. But this latest incident involving Steelers CB Joe Haden and former Bengals star Adam “Pacman” Jones is really raising the bar.

Earlier this week, Jones posted a video on Instagram where he burns an autographed Joe Haden jersey at home. It’s a bizarre, 40-second video where Jones gets his young son to say “Hell no.”

On Thursday, Haden’s agent Drew Rosenhaus decided to make a statement on the video. The NFL super-agent declared that Haden did not send his jersey to Jones, and that Haden did not deserve to be treated that way.

“I want to clarify that Joe Haden was not involved in sending his jerseys to Adam Jones,” Rosenhaus said. “He had no knowledge of this and was not connected to it. Furthermore Joe has been a first class person on and off the field. We do not appreciate or condone Jones’ negative reaction or comments. Joe has had an immaculate track record in the NFL and should not be treated this way by another member of the NFL family.”

Well, that settles that then.

Joe Haden and Adam Jones competed against one another many times over the years. The two regularly faced off during Jones’ eight-year stint with the Bengals.

Why anyone would send Jones an autographed jersey of a longtime rival is anyone’s guess. Maybe somebody is trying to stir the pot and start some drama between the two.

That’s definitely been the outcome at least.