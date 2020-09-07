Veteran NFL Punter Reportedly Being Released Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a few roster moves ahead of the 2020 season to shore up their special teams unit.

The Steelers are releasing punter Jordan Berry. Berry has spent the last five seasons in Pittsburgh, in which he’s averaged 44.2 yards per punt. He’s also landed 131 punts inside the 20-yard line. But his days with the Steelers have come to an end.

Pittsburgh is expected to replace Berry with former Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt. The 38-year-old veteran has been one of the most reliable special teams players within the NFL over the last decade. Now, it looks like he’ll be finishing out his career with the Steelers.

Colquitt recently attended a tryout with the Steelers. He was reportedly impressive, so much so, the Steelers are looking to sign him ahead of the 2020 season.

“The Steelers are releasing punter Jordan Berry, source said,” writes NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “That makes room for longtime #Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, who went to Pittsburgh for a tryout with the anticipation of signing.”

The Steelers are wrapping up their roster for the 2020 season. They’re just a few days away from beginning the season.

It’ll be interesting to see what the Steelers can do this season with Ben Roethlisberger set to return from an injury. Big Ben should be able to guide Pittsburgh to the playoffs as long as he’s able to remain healthy.

The Steelers begin their season on Sept. 14 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.