JuJu Smith-Schuster Announces Decision On Pregame Dancing

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s pregame dance routine is over. While the Pittsburgh Steelers star’s midfield dances didn’t draw too much controversy when the team was out to its undefeated start, with a three-game losing streak and an underwhelming start to the season for the wide receiver individually, the issue really emerged this week.

The Steelers suffered their worst loss of the season on Monday night. The Cincinnati Bengals, without Joe Burrow, picked up just their third win of the year against their division-leading opponents.

After dancing on the Bengals’ midfield logo, Smith-Schuster was held to just three catches for 15 yards in the game, losing a fumble in the process. It was an extremely poor showing in a game full of them for the Steelers.

After the game, Smith-Schuster got called out from a number of people, including his own head coach Mike Tomlin, who said he was going to address the issue. Javon Kinlaw, a San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman, even slid in the receiver’s DMs to call him out for dancing, and his subsequent performance. The whole issue has blown up to the point where he had to address it with the media today.

JuJu says he's going to stop dancing on logos for the betterment of the team. "For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games. I'm not going to change who I am. …I saw it more as not disrespect, but it's for my fans on social media" — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 23, 2020

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s dancing became so prevalent that some had been speculating that he was paid by the app TikTok to do so. He denied those rumors.

JuJu said he is NOT getting paid by TikTok for the filmed dances, as many had been speculating he was https://t.co/h9I3ffDszV — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 23, 2020

After the departure of Antonio Brown a few years ago, many expected Smith-Schuster to pick up the slack and emerge as a true star receiver for the Steelers. Playing alongside AB, JuJu put up an impressive 111 catch, 1,426 yard, seven touchdown season last year.

Last year, with Ben Roethlisberger out, he suffered a serious dip, catching 42 passes for 552 yards and three scores. This year, he has 82 catches for 670 yards and seven scores.

If he picks things back up, perhaps some version of the dancing can return, but doing so on opposing teams’ midfield logos has always been seen as disrespectful, whether or not that was JuJu’s intent. Cutting it out for now and trying to help the Pittsburgh Steelers get back on track is probably the right call here.

