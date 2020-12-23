Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out NFL Player For Private Message

It’s safe to say that most of the NFL is fed up with JuJu Smith-Schuster’s disrespectful pregame routine.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver likes to dance on his opponent’s midfield logo for TikTok clout. Pittsburgh has lost three straight games and Smith-Schuster was rocked near the midfield logo during Monday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following that game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll be having a talk with his wide receiver.

“I am aware of it,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “And I do plan to talk to JuJu. But we’re professionals. I doubt any of those antics and things of that nature are legitimate motivating factors as you step into professional stadiums. It’s about respect.”

Other NFL players are clearly bothered by it, though.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, who played collegiately at South Carolina, sent the Steelers wide receiver a private message on Instagram. Smith-Schuster then called him out in his Instagram Story.

Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, appears to have made a decision on the dancing. He will not be doing it anymore.

“For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games. I’m not going to change who I am. …I saw it more as not disrespect, but it’s for my fans on social media,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The Steelers are set to take on the Colts on Sunday.