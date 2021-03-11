JuJu Smith-Schuster Appears To Be Hinting At Free Agency Move

With the NFL offseason in full swing, organizations have already made some major moves to try to set their roster for the 2021 league year. Plenty of big names have yet to land in place, including Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The 24-year-old wideout is set to become an unrestricted free agent in less than a week, but has no deal in place to stay with the team that drafted him in 2017. With the Steelers lacking cap room, it’s unclear if the front office will be able to offer Smith-Schuster a deal that he feels he deserves.

On Thursday morning, the 2018 Pro Bowler made a move on social media that cast ever further doubt on his return to Pittsburgh.

An Instagram poll conducted by Sports Illustrated host Kaitlin O’Toole asked “Will JuJu stay in Pittsburgh?”, allowing fans to choose between two options. The choices were “That’s a negative” or “I hope so.”

Among the first five votes for “That’s a negative” was a response from Smith-Schuster.

Take a look, courtesy of SI’s Kaitlin O’Toole:

Smith-Schuster is no stranger to antics on social media, after he caught flack for his viral TikTok videos throughout the 2020 season. However, Thursday’s vote on the poll is a completely different action that could get him in trouble amidst negotiations.

Not returning Smith-Schuster next year would be a huge loss for the Steelers receiving corps. The former second round pick has been a reliable pass-catching option during his four years in Pittsburgh. He burst onto the scene in his second season, earning a Pro Bowl nod behind 111 receptions and 1,426 yards. In 2020, he hauled in 97 catches for 831 yards and nine scores.

Whether his vote on the poll is indicative of his future or not, Smith-Schuster is running out of time to strike a deal with the Steelers. If he does intend to move on this offseason, he’ll be one of the hottest names on the market.