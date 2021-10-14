JuJu Smith-Schuster Had Heartbreaking Reaction To Injury

Yesterday Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster broke the news that all of his fans have been dreading: He’s out for the season.

Smith-Schuster expressed how absolutely devastated he was in his social media announcement. But at a recent event for his foundation, Smith-Schuster revealed just how emotional he got when he first found out he was done for the year.

The Steelers wideout admitted that he cried for a long time. It wasn’t out of pain, but rather out of love for the game of football.

“I sat there and I cried,” Smith-Schuster said. “I cried all night because I love this game so much. More than anyone could know.”

Smith-Schuster addressed the longstanding controversy over his love of social media, particularly TikTok. He said that while he does that because it’s a part of his personality and how he has fun, football comes first for him.

“I know the whole social media thing, and the TikTok and the dancing,” he said. “I do it because it’s my personality and I love it. Don’t get me wrong, football will always come first. Without football I wouldn’t be who I am today. Without football this [foundation] wouldn’t be. I wouldn’t be a role model for a whole lot of people.”

At the @JuJuFoundation Luau on Monday night, @TeamJuJu delivered a message to his family, friends and teammates in attendance. pic.twitter.com/sbRAIHU2Y8 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 14, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered in injury early in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. He had six rushing yards in the win that ended the team’s recent skid.

His season ends with 15 receptions for 129 yards in five games.

The injury also puts Smith-Schuster’s long-term future into question. He’s currently playing on what is effectively a one-year deal with the Steelers. It will be interesting to see if the team brings him back after this latest injury.

Get well soon, JuJu!