Earlier this offseason, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal.

The veteran wide receiver had deals from the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on the table. However, he decided to re-up with the Steelers and make one more run at a Super Bowl with Ben Roethlisberger.

Over the past few weeks, JuJu has spoken about why he decided not to sign with the divisional-rival Ravens. Most of those comments suggested he just wanted another chance to play with Big Ben again.

However, on Saturday afternoon he spoke with NFL analyst Adam Lefkoe and offered a new – and very brutally honest – comment. He said he didn’t want to be seen as another James Harrison.

“The most disrespectful thing is, ‘Hey, like, I’m James Harrison. Lemme go to the Patriots.’ You lose that strong fanbase,” JuJu said.

.@TeamJuJu told @AdamLefkoe how he factored in the Steelers' fanbase in his free agency decision pic.twitter.com/0V0gmsISo6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 22, 2021

It’s clear he wasn’t a fan of when James Harrison decided to sign with the Patriots in free agency. Of course, that wasn’t all Harrison’s fault. He made it painfully obvious he wanted to keep playing and the Steelers decided not to offer him a roster spot.

Then again, players on the Steelers roster most likely thought of that as a betrayal. JuJu wasn’t about to go through the same thing by joining a division rival to continue his NFL career.