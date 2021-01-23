JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Message For Fans Showing Up To His House

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has a massive social media presence, but some fans took things a little too far trying to meet him in person.

On Friday, Smith-Schuster posted a message to his supporters on his Instagram story. In it, he asked the people who tried to see him at his family’s home in California to please back off.

“Yo, for those ppl who keep coming to my house. I’m on vacation and enjoying my time off,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “Love y’all and appreciate y’all but please be respectful and mindful of us being here. Have a nice night.”

Earlier in the week, Smith-Schuster posted on social media that he was back with his family for the first time in seven months.

Felt so good coming back home yesterday, first time seeing my brothers and sisters in 7 months! Thank you to my mom and family for putting the welcome home dinner together. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1Hscoq0TPl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 19, 2021

We’re glad that the people who traveled to Smith-Schuster’s home didn’t have nefarious intentions, but even so, the fact they went there in the first place is a little extreme.

As public as JuJu is and as much as he displays of his life on social media, there is a line of privacy that fans can’t cross.