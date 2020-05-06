JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Message For Steelers Fans

This past season was tough for JuJu Smith-Schuster, as injuries hindered him from building off a sensational sophomore season in Pittsburgh. Judging off his latest message, the former USC star is ready to turn the page and showcase his skills this fall.

Smith-Schuster had 42 receptions for 552 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He only appeared in 12 games due to a concussion and knee injury. Back in 2018, the former second-round pick had 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

Another reason for Smith-Schuster’s struggles in 2019 was that Ben Roethlisberger missed 14 games because of a season-ending elbow injury. Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph split time at quarterback for the majority of the year.

Rumors emerged this offseason about Smith-Schuster potentially being on the move, but they were quickly put to bed. Although he hasn’t been in the Steel City this offseason, he announced his return on Twitter, saying “Feels food to be back in Pittsburgh man.”

Feels good to be back in Pittsburgh man — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) May 6, 2020

The Steelers nearly made the playoffs last year, which is a testament to Mike Tomlin’s coaching abilities.

Pittsburgh made an effort to improve its receiving corps this offseason by selecting Chase Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Claypool should provide the Steelers another red-zone target and alleviate the pressure off Smith-Schuster, who should bounce back next season.