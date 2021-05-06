JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Honest Admission On Free Agency

What’s more nerve wracking for a player, the NFL Draft or free agency?

JuJu Smith-Schuster answered that question on Wednesday. Speaking with Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver admitted that he found free agency more anxiety-filled than the NFL Draft.

The former USC Trojans star was a second round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in free agency.

Smith-Schuster admitted that the free agency process did not go as planned. He ended up betting on himself with a one-year deal.

“I would probably say free agency was more nerve wracking than draft day,” Smith-Schuster told PFT PM. “Everything this year did not play out to how I wanted it to be when I look back five, four years. It’s a lot different. It’s betting on myself, going with the team I’ve been with before, and going out trying to get paid again.”

Smith-Schuster spoke with The Spun about his mindset heading into the 2021 season.

“I mean, I hope it all pans out and the salary cap is a lot higher. Depending on how it all pans out, I was to stay for another four years and it will be nine years with one team. I mean, it’s a rarity to stay on one team for a very long time – unless you’re a franchise quarterback,” he said.

You can read our full Q&A with the Steelers wide receiver here.