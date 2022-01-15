The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

JuJu Smith-Schuster on the field for the Steelers.

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account.

Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday with his teammates for their showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, HereWeGo!”

This is great news for the Steelers, as Smith-Schuster’s return should help out their passing attack on Sunday.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is certainly happy that Smith-Schuster is back. He raved about the veteran wideout earlier this week.

“I thought he looked awesome,” Roethlisberger said. “Only he knows how it felt. He had a pretty significant injury. The way JuJu plays is physical. He could boost this offense, even just a few plays.”

Before going down with a shoulder injury this season, Smith-Schuster had 15 receptions for 129 yards. We’ll see if his return can help the Steelers pull off the upset in Kansas City.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Steelers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.

