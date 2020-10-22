JuJu Smith-Schuster Describes His Mindset With The Steelers

Many expected a resurgent year from Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster. With Ben Roethlisberger back healthy, many figured he’d return to the Pro Bowl level player that he was just two years ago.

As a team, the Steelers look great. They’ve been very impressive on both sides of the ball, and are out to a 5-0 start. JuJu does lead the team in catches at this point with 23, but he hasn’t been super explosive on those plays.

The former USC standout has been limited to 194 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the season opener against the New York Giants. Rookie Chase Claypool has been the many beneficiary of Big Ben’s impressive return, with a team high 335 yards and five touchdowns.

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he’s cool with how things have played out so far. The team is undefeated, and that’s the most important thing to him.

#Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster is sorry he’s disappointing so many fantasy football owners this season. https://t.co/U4Ekjdo7kh — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) October 22, 2020

“I’m happy being 5-0,” Smith-Schuster said Tuesday, according to the Tribune-Review. “People tell me you only got me two points this week in fantasy. I’d rather have two points and be 5-0 than be 1-5 and have 25 fantasy points.”

“I’m having fun all the time whether I get the ball or not. Whether it’s two catches for 10 yards or six catches for 60 yards, it’s more for the team and the atmosphere.”

Smith-Schuster’s been working out of the slot, and still demands a ton of attention from opposing defenses, which has helped open up opportunities for lesser-known players like Claypool. Even so, he still leads the team in receptions. If defenses begin to shift attention over to other receivers as they continue to dominate, the big numbers may very well follow JuJu’s impact on the field so far.

The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers take on another of the NFL’s few unbeaten teams, with a trip to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

[Tribune-Review]