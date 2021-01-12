JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts Message For Steelers Fans

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may have played his final game for the franchise last night.

Smith-Schuster is set to be a free agent, and despite a so-so 2020 season, he’s likely going to command a sizable contract on the open market. It just remains to be seen where it will come from.

Earlier today, Smith-Schuster took to social media to deliver a message to Steelers fans. He admitted that the team “deserved this L” and added that their performance in Sunday’s Wild Card loss to the Cleveland Browns was “nowhere close to what we needed to be.”

At the end of his post, JuJu thanked Pittsburgh supporters and stated his desire to remain a Steeler.

Pittsburgh, I am proud to represent and fight for this city every time I step on the grass. Every time I wear the black and gold, I know I’m not just wearing a team’s jersey, I am wearing a tradition, a city, a culture, a brand, and a global fan base on my back and I am so thankful for that privilege! I am a proud STEELER through thick and thin. I would love to be back for more, to be part of the group that brings this organization to where it belongs. Thank you for the support and having my back.

JuJu has come under fire this season for his dancing and the fallout from it. It’s led to him becoming a target of opposing teams and sometimes, Steelers fans.

He also didn’t help matters with his “The Browns is the Browns” quote before last night’s game. That much is clear.

However, he’s still young (24) and is two years removed from a 1,000-yard campaign. Somebody is going to bet on JuJu’s talent in free agency.

Will it be the Steelers?