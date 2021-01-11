JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals If He Regrets What He Said

JuJu Smith-Schuster gave the Cleveland Browns a lot of bulletin board material with his statement before the AFC Wild Card game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver said the Browns are the “same” Browns that he’s used to playing over the years.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuester said via Tom Withers. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

Fast forward to Sunday night and the Browns shellacked the Steelers. Cleveland beat Pittsburgh, 48-37, to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.

Does Smith-Schuster regret what he said before the game?

“I don’t regret saying what I said. They came out … today wasn’t our night. Hopefully the same browns show up against the next opponent and do what they did tonight and have a great game,” the Steelers wide receiver said.

Whether he regrets it or not, the Steelers are going home, while the Browns will take on the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round next weekend.

Kickoff between Kansas City and Cleveland is set for 3:05 p.m. E.T.