JuJu Smith-Schuster Releases Heartfelt Statement On Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a serious shoulder injury in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, he’s now confirmed the team’s worst fears.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Smith-Schuster announced that he has undergone surgery and that his season is over. He pledged to make a full recovery and put in a full offseason next year to get back to playing shape.

“Blessed to have had a successful surgery this morning. There’s no other way to say it, but I’m heartbroken that I’m going to be out for the rest of the season,” Smith-Schuster said. “It kills me to have worked hard all year to help our team on the field and now have my season cut short five weeks in. I’ll do everything in my power to recover and I’ll put in another full offseason of work next year to perform to the best of my abilities next season… I really appreciate all of the love. Be back soon”

Smith-Schuster’s season ends with 15 receptions for 129 yards. He had no receptions but six rushing yards against the Broncos.

But the injury could have bigger implications for JuJu Smith-Schuster than he may want to admit.

Smith-Schuster rejoined the Steelers in free agency on what is effectively a one-year deal. He was already on thin ice with the team after a down year in 2020, but not so thin that they wouldn’t bring him back.

After an injury like this, Smith-Schuster’s career in Pittsburgh may very well be in doubt. His chances of getting a long-term contract extension with anyone will likely suffer too.

We all wish JuJu Smith-Schuster the best in his recovery.