JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Criticism Of Pregame Dancing

JuJu Smith-Schuster has always been up to date with the latest trends, which includes TikTok dances. That being said, he may have ruffled a few feathers in Buffalo due to his recent dance moves.

Before this past weekend’s Sunday night game, Smith-Schuster was seen dancing on the Bills’ logo. His antics motivated Buffalo’s defense, as Jordan Poyer said “That turns you up a little bit. Gets you a second itch to play with some extra fire.”

At the end of the day, Buffalo had the last laugh since it defeated Pittsburgh. However, all the backlash that Smith-Schuster is receiving won’t force him to change his ways.

When talking to reporters this Wednesday, the Steelers wide receiver made it clear that he’s not going to stop dancing on opposing teams’ logos.

“I’m not going to stop being myself,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’m going to keep being the JuJu I cam to be. This is something I’ve been doing. I plan to keep doing it.”

#Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has no plans to stop dancing on the opposing teams logo before games: "I'm not going to stop being myself. I'm going to keep being the JuJu I cam to be. This is something I've been doing. I plan to keep doing it." — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2020

The Bills weren’t the only team frustrated with Smith-Schuster’s dance moves this season. Back in October, he was seen posing on top of the Dallas Cowboys’ logo.

Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will be on the road this upcoming Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. We’ll find out then if he’s still performing TikTok dances before games.