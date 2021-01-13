JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Free Agency Rumor

Have we seen the last of JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Pittsburgh Steelers? That could very well be a possibility since the USC product is set to hit the open market this upcoming offseason.

Following the Steelers’ loss to the Browns on Wild Card weekend, Smith-Schuster wrote a letter to the fan base regarding his future.

“Pittsburgh, I am proud to represent and fight for this city every time I step on the grass,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Instagram. “Every time I wear the black and gold, I know I’m not just wearing a team’s jersey, I am wearing a tradition, a city, a culture, a brand, and a global fan base on my back and I am so thankful for that privilege! I am a proud STEELER through thick and thin. I would love to be back for more, to be part of the group that brings this organization to where it belongs. Thank you for the support and having my back.”

Though this letter from Smith-Schuster makes it seem like he wants to remain in the Steel City, former NFL punter Pat McAfee is reporting that Smith-Schuster wants to play for a large market in order to build his brand.

“By the way, JuJu came out and said he wants to play in a major market to build his brand – allegedly” McAfee said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Smith-Schuster responded to this rumor on Wednesday, tweeting “Sources tell me this is completely 100% false lol.”

Sources tell me this is completely 100% false lol https://t.co/720GEWszRC — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 13, 2021

The Steelers don’t have a ton of money to spend this offseason, so it’s very possible they allow Smith-Schuster to walk in free agency. However, there is no guarantee that he’ll pursue a large market.

Only time will tell what’s next for Smith-Schuster.