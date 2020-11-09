The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals His Plan For Touchdown Celebration

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he watches the Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens on the scoreboard at Heinz Field following the Steelers 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made the most of his lone trip to the end zone in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith-Schuster’s 31-yard touchdown reception cut Dallas’ lead to 19-15 early in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh would go on to win 24-19 and move to 8-0 overall.

Immediately after scoring, Smith-Schuster appeared to do his best Terrell Owens impression, mimicking the Hall of Famer’s infamous arms wide open celebration in Dallas.

The only difference was JuJu couldn’t get to the star logo at midfield, as Cowboys defensive linemen Randy Gregory and Antwuan Woods stepped in to stop him.

After the win, Smith-Schuster admitted that he was trying to duplicate what Owens did and wouldn’t rule out trying again in the future, depending on the time and score.

“That first celebration, I was going to do the T.O. star celebration. 94 like, raked the ball out of my hands, probably would’ve stopped me and James Conner came over and pulled me over, like, ‘It’s a close game,’ Smith-Schuster said postgame, via Steelers Depot. “You just never know what’ll happen, and I didn’t want to start anything. But if it was a far, far blowout game, I definitely would love to do that one day.”

Based off the NFL’s scheduling, the Steelers won’t be visiting the Cowboys again until 2028, so we doubt JuJu gets another opportunity to make a run for the star.

As it is, he’s probably lucky his first attempted trip ended without more punishment.


