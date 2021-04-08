JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals Why He Can’t Reach Out To Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown burnt most of his bridges on his way out of Pittsburgh, including his relationship with former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Brown tried to expose Smith-Schuster on social media, posting screenshots of old conversations and nicknaming him “Boo Boo Shoester.”
Though he’s been relatively quiet about this subject, Smith-Schuster finally opened up about his fractured relationship with Brown. It turns out that he can’t even reach out to Brown if he wanted to.
“Honestly bro, if I could reach out I would, but I can’t,” Smith-Schuster said on ‘The Michael Irvin Podcast.’ “He’s blocked me on all social media from Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter … my phone number. And we just live our lives.”
JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Antonio Brown Blocked Him On Social Media, I Can't Reach Out!https://t.co/vEFLaWioXu
— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 8, 2021
Despite all the negative things Brown said about him, Smith-Schuster was happy to see the All-Pro wideout win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season.
“I wish nothing but the best for him, you know, for him to go out there and win a Super Bowl, like, congrats to him and, he keeps doing it.”
Kudos to Smith-Schuster for taking the high road in this situation.