JuJu Smith-Schuster has been on the shelf for the past few months due to a shoulder injury, but he hasn’t allowed that setback to affect his mindset.

The former second-round pick is working awfully hard to make sure he returns to 100 percent. In fact, he’s not ruling out a postseason return.

Not only is Smith-Schuster doing what needs to be done in order for him to remain a playmaker in the NFL, he’s expanding his brand off the field through his social media platforms and various partnerships.

We caught up with JuJu Smith-Schuster to discuss his partnership with Team Milk, his recovery process, his future with the Steelers and much more.

This interview is presented by Team Milk.

The Spun: Tell me about your partnership with Team Milk. Why is it a good fit for JuJu Smith-Schuster?

JuJu Smith-Schuster: My partnership with Team Milk is a great fit for me, especially right now with what I’m going through. Growing up as a kid, my mom would always say ‘Make sure you drink your milk.’ It was one of those things where if I didn’t finish my milk I couldn’t play video games. This partnership with Team Milk made a lot of sense. Milk has always been a part of my training, my recovery and day-to-day life. We’ve also created this TikTok dance called ‘Do the JuJu.’ I’m super excited about that.

The Spun: You mentioned the #DoTheJuJu dance coming to TikTok. What was it like putting that together?

JS: It was so much fun creating it myself and being able to do it with my friends – having French Bulldogs involved was cool too. I don’t know if you know, but I have a French Bulldog. So being able to get them involved was huge.

The Spun: I know it must have been tough suffering a shoulder injury early in the season. How has the recovery process been for you?

JS: It’s been an amazing process. I was glad I was able to stay back here with the team and not have to go back home. It allows me to focus on the team and learn more from the coaches. If we make it to the Super Bowl, hopefully I’ll be allowed to play.

The Spun: I was going to ask how much longer you need until you can return, so is Super Bowl the goal?

JS: For sure. I thought about that when the doctors said you’re out for this amount of time. You just never know. If we make that run, I’d definitely love to be a part of it.

The Spun: Does an injury like that affect your mindset heading into free agency at all?

JS: At the beginning of it, you think ‘Man, I worked so hard and now it’s all gone.’ Obviously, I came back to the Steelers to play with Ben, be with Coach Tomlin, and continue representing this team. Now, I sit back and I don’t think about it. I’m focused on being involved with the team. I’ll wait until March, and I’ll let my agent and the team handle that [a new contract].

Fired up for tomorrow, let’s keep it going Pittsburgh 🔥💛 pic.twitter.com/Oi3i9gLzbQ — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 14, 2021

The Spun: It was reported earlier this month that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s last season. If it is true, what will go down as your favorite moment with Ben?

JS: I would say it would have to be against the Bengals a few years ago. I was in the huddle and Ben goes ‘Let’s go win this game and let’s go be great.’ He told us he believes in us and trusts us. Every time he threw the ball in the air, I knew I wanted to make a play. The crazy part about it is after the game I had flashbacks to when I’d watch Ben on TV and be like ‘I wonder what he’s seeing.’ It’s like 15 years later, and I’m actually in that moment and getting to hear what he’s saying. I’ll always cherish that moment.

The Spun: I have to ask you about your alma mater. What are your thoughts on the Lincoln Riley signing?

JS: I was so, so hyped when the news broke. He’s a great coach. I think with everything they did to bring him in, he deserves it. He has taken Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff multiple times, he has produced a few Heisman winners, and he has a winning record. Him bringing that to L.A. is going to be huge for us.

Beyond excited for USC bringing on @LincolnRiley to the family as our new head coach. USC is SPECIAL! I can’t wait to see this program restored to the glory it deserves to be at. FIGHT ON!! ✌🏾✌🏾 Trojan Family let’s gooooooooo!! @USC_FB pic.twitter.com/VfkgC9RXgk — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 3, 2021

The Spun: Should T.J. Watt be at the top of the list for the MVP conversation?

JS: Oh for sure. I came in with T.J. so I know how he works. He’s a great player, and I think he’s one of one. I can absolutely see him winning MVP.

The Spun: You ever wonder what you would’ve made if NIL deals were around during your USC days?

JS: I always talk about how different my life would be because of my social media platforms and being able to maximize myself. If I had NIL deals in college, it would be crazy.

The Spun: Who was your idol growing up?

JS: The No. 1 guy for me is Reggie Bush. I was born in 1996, so watching USC growing up was incredible. Reggie was a guy I always watched.

The Spun: Would you consider being a full-time gamer once your NFL career is over?

JS: I wouldn’t mind. I wish I could stream every day and show my personality on Twitch. But obviously football is my first love and has paved the way for all my other passions. I have my own E-Sports team called Team Diverge, so I’m definitely getting into that department.

The Spun: What are your three favorite video games of all time?

JS: Definitely Uncharted. I have to go with Ghosts of Tsushima – it’s so good. And then I’ll probably go with Call of Duty: World at War.

The Spun: The Steelers have been linked to Aaron Rodgers. What would you think about catching passes from him once Ben hangs up his cleats?

JS: It would be great. You talk about a quarterback who has been doing it for a very long time. Someone like him doesn’t come very often, so it’d be a really cool opportunity.

Big Ben connects with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who plows into the end zone for a 31-yard TD. 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/p5nuseiebh — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) November 9, 2020

The Spun: Do you think you’ll have an even bigger chip on your shoulder going into next season?

JS: For sure. I’ve always been a physical player. It’s not something I can turn on and off. Once the whistle is blown, it’s a physical game. Being able to come back and make a statement, though, it’s something I definitely want to do.

The Spun: Are there ways to make Mike Tomlin crack a smile?

JS: If you really want to annoy him, I say ‘Damn, you didn’t want that $110 million from USC?’ Or you just need to crack any USC joke because it bothers him so much. Me and Ben will just play the fight song because it gets under his skin. That’s our thing lately with Coach Tomlin.

The Spun: What are some goals on your bucket list that you still have to cross off?

JS: I definitely want to be in the 1,000 yards/100 catch group. I want to be able to consistently put up good numbers. My past years I’ve been able to do that, but there’s always room to grow and get better.

Pittsburgh, you’ve had my back for 4 years. I got yours. pic.twitter.com/QKBNTicG80 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Smith-Schuster has 323 career receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. When he finally returns to the gridiron, he’ll be looking to improve those numbers.

If the Steelers don’t make a Super Bowl run this season, NFL fans will have to wait until the 2022 season to see JuJu Smith-Schuster in action.

