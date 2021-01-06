JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Comment On Denzel Ward Is Going Viral

On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet for the third time this season.

The two teams split the regular season series, setting up a date in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. For the Browns, it’s the team’s first playoff berth in nearly two decades.

Before the game kicks off, players from both teams have been meeting with the media to talk about the matchup. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster offered an interesting comment about Browns corner Denzel Ward.

“I think he’s good because his name is really cool. He wears No. 21. I think he’s light skinned, so he probably gets a lot of girls,” Smith-Schuster said about Ward, via Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor.

Things really went off the rails at the end of JuJu's zoom today. Asked about what makes Denzel Ward good, JuJu said: "I think he's good because his name is really cool. He wears No. 21. I think he's light skinned, so he probably gets a lot of girls." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 6, 2021

JuJu might have been joking, but it certainly made for an interesting moment between he and reporters. Smith-Schuster went on to say that he has “a lot of respect” for Denzel Ward.

As for the actual game, Browns fans who waited 18 years to watch their team in the playoffs received some tough news. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, two coaching assistants and two players tested positive for COVID-19.

In their first playoff appearance in years, the Browns will be without their head coach and a Pro Bowl offensive lineman – Joel Bitonio.

Cleveland won the last meeting between these two teams, but enters as a touchdown underdog for Sunday night’s game.