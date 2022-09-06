Kenny Pickett Now The Backup: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett's stint as the Steelers' third-string quarterback officially lasted one (1) day.

After being listed as the No. 3 QB behind starter Mitchell Trubisky and backup Mason Rudolph on Monday, Pickett leapfrogged Rudolph on an updated depth chart provided by the Steelers on Tuesday morning.

"Updated #Steelers Depth Chart for Week 1 at CIN. HC Mike Tomlin will address this version as well as other depth chart positions (previously announced) during his Noon press conference today," said Pittsburgh PR man Burt Lauten in a tweet.

The change involving Pickett, plus Lauten's tweet about previous depth charts, has led to rampant speculation that Pickett's "stint" as the third-string quarterback was merely because of a miscommunication behind the scenes.

Presumably, if there was a screwup, Mike Tomlin will provide some context on what happened in his presser this afternoon.

Regardless of the explanation, it will be Trubisky, with Pickett on standby, when the Steelers open up the 2022 season in Cincinnati this Sunday.

If we had to guess, that's the arrangement Pittsburgh will keep until Trubisky shows he can't keep the team in playoff contention.