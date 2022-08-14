Kenny Pickett Receives Standing Ovation: Fans React

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Steeler Nation rose to its feet as Kenny Pickett ran onto the field to make his preseason debut this Saturday night.

Pickett made his NFL preseason debut on the first drive of the second half of Saturday night's Steelers-Seahawks exhibition.

Before he took the snap, Steeler Nation rose to its feet to give the rookie a standing ovation. Plus, the terrible towels were out in full force.

"Big Standing Ovation from Yinz for Kenny Pickett! #Steelers #NFL," wrote Blitzburgh.

How did Kenny Pickett respond? By leading the Steelers on a touchdown drive and converting a two-point conversion.

An impressive start from the rookie. He has a bright career ahead.

"Nice @kennypickett10. Very nice," wrote Louis Riddick.

"Kenny Pickett went 5/5 for 33 yards and a TD on his first (preseason) NFL drive," said Brooke Pryor.

"What an amazing moment Kenny Pickett takes the field for the @Steelers to make his @NFL debut. #H2P » #HereWeGo," said Pitt Football.

"KENNY PICKETT TO JAYLEN WARREN TOUCHDOWN!" wrote Steeler Nation.

What a start from the rookie. Catch him in action on NFL Network.