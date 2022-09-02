Kenny Pickett Reveals His 1 Focus Amid Steelers Quarterback Battle

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Mike Tomlin still hasn't announced a starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener. Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett both flashed their potential at times during the preseason.

Pickett spoke to the media this week about his preparation for Week 1. He revealed his main focus heading into the team's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I am just focused on getting better,” Pickett said, via the team’s website. “Still learning a lot of things, getting my first true game plan going into Cincinnati. So, a lot of things I am learning, taking it all in stride and enjoying it.”

The rookie quarterback did a great job of pointing out what he needs to work on without hinting at the Steelers' plan.

Pickett was really sharp in the preseason, completing 29-of-36 pass attempts for 261 yards and three touchdowns. He's hoping to build off that success.

"All the positives that I built on from minicamp, OTAs, into camp and the preseason games. I thought I continued to get better. I just want to build off of that going into the season now."

The Steelers should announce a Week 1 starter fairly soon. After all, they're just nine days away from kicking off against the Bengals.