Kenny Pickett Reveals His True Thoughts On Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an official change to their depth chart this week, replacing Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback. From here on out, Kenny Pickett will be running the show.

Pickett started the second half of last Sunday's game for the Steelers. He had 120 passing yards, two total touchdowns and three interceptions.

Despite how awkward this quarterback situation may seem, Pickett went out of his way to say that he has nothing but respect for Trubisky.

In fact, Pickett called Trubisky one of the best teammates he has ever had in his career.

“Mitch is one of the best teammates I’ve been able to come across. I’m extremely grateful to have him in this room,” Pickett said, via ProFootballTalk. “I supported him a ton when he was in there and he’s done the same for me. That’ll continue and we’re definitely great friends on the field and off the field.

“So, he’s definitely someone I’m going to lean on throughout this whole experience and he’s been nothing but great to me.”

Trubisky wasn't awful by any means for the Steelers. However, the coaching staff is looking for a spark at quarterback.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick from this year's draft, might give the Steelers the spark they're looking for.